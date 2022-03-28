Estos son los ganadores de la 94 edición de los premios Óscar

"CODA" se hizo este domingo con el Óscar a mejor película y Jane Campion logró el de mejor dirección por "The Power of the Dog", en una edición dominada por "Dune" en las categorías técnicas.

Este es el listado de ganadores de la 94 edición de los Óscar:

MEJOR PELÍCULA:

"CODA ".

MEJOR DIRECCIÓN:

Jane Campion, por "The Power of the Dog".

MEJOR ACTRIZ:

Jessica Chastain, por "The Eyes of Tammy Faye".

MEJOR ACTOR:

Will Smith, por "King Richard".

MEJOR ACTRIZ DE REPARTO:

Ariana Debose, por "West Side Story".

MEJOR ACTOR DE REPARTO:

Troy Kotsur, por "CODA".

MEJOR PELÍCULA DE ANIMACIÓN:

"Encanto", de Jared Bush, Byron Howard, Yvett Merino y Clark Spencer.

MEJOR GUION ORIGINAL:

Kenneth Branagh, por "Belfast".

MEJOR GUION ADAPTADO:

Siân Heder, por "CODA".

MEJOR PELÍCULA INTERNACIONAL:

"Drive my Car" (Japón).

MEJOR CANCIÓN ORIGINAL:

"No Time to Die" de Billie Eilish y Finneas O´Connell, por "No time to die".

MEJOR BANDA SONORA ORIGINAL:

Hans Zimmer, por "Dune".

MEJOR MONTAJE:

Joe Walker, por "Dune".

MEJOR FOTOGRAFÍA:

Greig Fraser, por "Dune".

MEJOR SONIDO:

"Dune".

MEJOR VESTUARIO:

Jenny Beavan, por "Cruella".

MEJOR CORTOMETRAJE DE ANIMACIÓN:

"The Windshield Wiper", de Alberto Mielgo y Leo Sánchez.

MEJOR CORTOMETRAJE:

"The Long Goodbye", de Aneil Karia y Riz Ahmed.

MEJOR LARGOMETRAJE DOCUMENTAL:

"Summer of soul", de Ahmir 'Questlove' Thompson, Joseph Patel, Robert Fyvolent y David Dinerstein.

MEJOR CORTOMETRAJE DOCUMENTAL:

"The Queen of Basketball".

MEJOR MAQUILLAJE Y PELUQUERÍA:

"The Eyes of Tammy Faye".

MEJOR DISEÑO DE PRODUCCIÓN.

"Dune".

MEJORES EFECTOS VISUALES:

"Dune".